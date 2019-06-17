Pelicans monitoring Bradley Beal's availability for trade, report says, and it could make sense for both sides

After bringing in a treasure trove of assets in the Anthony Davis trade, the New Orleans Pelicans have a plethora of options moving forward, with the No. 4 pick in this week's draft their most moveable piece in the short term. If the Pelicans were to move that pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that New Orleans has its eye on Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal.

From Charania:

Griffin has been open to moving the No. 4 overall pick, and one player league executives believe the Pelicans are monitoring in a potential trade is Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal, sources said. But Wizards interim president Tommy Sheppard is running the Washington front office as of now, and the franchise has been adamant for months that it hopes to build around Beal.

I looked at what a deal bringing Beal to New Orleans might look like in this piece outlining eight draft-related trades that would make sense.

In this scenario, the Pelicans are saying to heck with the rebuild, and rather than perhaps looking to trade Jrue Holiday on the heels of Anthony Davis for even more assets, they add a star in Beal next to Holiday. Add in Lonzo Ball at the point, who I think it going to thrive in this up-tempo offense with the ball in his hands full time, presumed No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, and potentially Julius Randle if the Pelicans can re-sign him, and for New Orleans, that looks like a playoff team in the near term with still a slew of Lakers first-round picks safeguarding the future.

People forget Beal is only 25 years old, and the Pelicans would have him locked up for the next two seasons with Holiday locked up for three more, with a $27 million player option on a fourth year. Lonzo doesn't have to be extended for two more years. Zion has his whole rookie contract in front of him. You have time to see how this is working, and if you like it, those Lakers picks can be used to bring in even more talent and really go for it.

If, on the other hand, you decide to move on from Beal, you can trade him like you did Anthony Davis before he hits free agency, and you would for sure get another nice haul for Beal. To me, Beal should be everyone's main target given his age, contract control and exposing game. This guy is so good.

As for the Wizards, they get about as good a current prospect as you can get in Ingram as well as the No. 4 pick to go with the No. 9 pick they already own. The rebuild is underway in pretty high-value fashion, and let's be honest: they have to look at a rebuild with John Wall out this year with an Achilles tear and weighing down the team's flexibility with perhaps the most crippling contract in the league. They just don't have the means to put together a team that would realistically entice Beal to stay, so to get two lottery picks this year along with Brandon Ingram, that's a win.

This is a deal that really makes sense for both sides, and like Kevin Love with the Cavaliers, I believe the Wizards will eventually come to the admission that moving Beal is in their best interest. When and if that happens, the Pelicans are armed to pounce.