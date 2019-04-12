Pelicans reach deal with former Cavs GM David Griffin to become new team president, per report

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly found their next President of Basketball Operations. Former Cavaliers GM David Griffin is in the final stages of joining the Pelicans, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin will replace the Pelicans' interim president Danny Ferry, who took over for Dell Demps after he was fired after the trade deadline.

Griffin's first task as Pelicans president will be overseeing the move of Anthony Davis, so it's a lot of pressure to immediately take on. Griffin left the Cavaliers in 2017, when he was unable to come to terms on a new deal with Dan Gilbert. Prior to joining the Cavaliers, Griffin spent three seasons as the Suns' senior vice president before joining the Cavaliers. He hasn't had a job in the NBA since leaving the Cavs.

The move may seem abrupt for the Pelicans -- the dust hasn't even settled around the season yet -- but with the Lakers trying to figure out what their next move will be after Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation, the time appeared to be now, particularly given Griffin's history with LeBron James. With that in mind, the Pelicans getting someone with experience to presumably move Davis was clearly a priority, and Griffin fit the bill.

Demps was with the Pelicans from 2010 until last season. He drafted Davis in 2012, and since then was criticized for not building a team around him. Now, the onus falls on Griffin to build a team based on trading him.