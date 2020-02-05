Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson adds to early legend by ripping rebound from Giannis Antetokounmpo's hands

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is only 19 years old, but he's already achieved the legendary status of mythical strongmen Paul Bunyan, John Henry and Hercules. In his freshman year at Duke, Williamson reportedly broke the school's record for vertical leap, then famously blew out his shoe during a game against North Carolina. Later in Summer League, Zion wrestled the ball out of the hands of Knicks rookie Kevin Knox before throwing down a ferocious dunk, much to the delight of the Las Vegas crowd.

During the Pelicans' 120-108 national TV loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, his legend grew even larger. It's one thing to snatch the ball from 215-pound then-teenager Kevin Knox -- it's quite another to rip the ball from the hands of 240-pound, musclebound Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. But that's exactly what Williamson did in the fourth quarter, soliciting "oohs" and "aahs" from the Smoothie King Center faithful, and drawing a foul on Brook Lopez in the process.

GIVE HIM THAT pic.twitter.com/njf3edxcZ0 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 5, 2020

Williamson had the worst shooting night of his young career, going 5-for-18 from the field against the NBA's top defense, but still finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes.

It was also a delight watching Williamson take the ball to the rim against Giannis, as two of the league's most athletic and unique players went head-to-head on several occasions. Antetokounmpo got the best of Williamson on this night, with 34 points, 17 rebounds and six assists in the win, but Williamson continues to make plays that cause us all to scratch our heads and smile in disbelief.