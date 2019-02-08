Pelicans shouldn't feel obligated to play Anthony Davis after standing pat at the trade deadline
Davis isn't part of the Pelicans' future, so they shouldn't have to make him part of their present
The New Orleans Pelicans made it abundantly clear heading into Thursday's NBA trade deadline that they wanted to wait for the summer to move Anthony Davis. When it became obvious that they weren't going to trade the star to the Lakers, the question became what would they do after? The Pelicans announced Thursday that they'll be having Davis play out the season, which has proven to be a polarizing decision.
Davis has been held out the last two games despite recovering from a finger injury. The Pelicans are now clearly in a rebuilding state, having traded Nikola Mirotic at the deadline, but they're going to have to try to rebuild with their disgruntled superstar still on the team. The Pelicans said they wanted to uphold the "integrity of the game" by playing Davis, as sitting a player of his caliber while healthy would clearly illustrate they're tanking.
On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the Pelicans' choice to play Davis. Bell focuses in on the integrity of the game line, saying that the NBA needs the uproar sitting Davis would cause. He also said that the Pelicans shouldn't feel pressured to play Davis, who clearly doesn't want to be playing in New Orleans anyway.
The Pelicans play the Timberwolves on Friday at 9:30 p.m. EST, and you can watch NBA games with the LeaguePass package on fuboTV.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top NBA player props, picks for Feb. 8
Mike McClure has combed through today's NBA props and locked in his best bets
-
NBA Trade Deadline: Winners and Losers
The Knicks are also a winner for now, but that could change this summer
-
NBA odds, top parlay picks for Feb. 8
The team at SportsLine is going big with its top three-way NBA parlay
-
2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker and Grades
A rundown of every deal that happened before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, along with grades
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
The NBA offered a six-game slate following the madness of the trade deadline
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 8 Best lineups, picks
Mike McClue, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup adv...