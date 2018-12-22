Pelicans star Anthony Davis says he'd 'take legacy over money' when it comes to his NBA career path

When it comes to Anthony Davis' future in the NBA, money isn't the top priority for the New Orleans Pelicans superstar.

"I'd take legacy over money," Davis said of his career path, via Yahoo Sports. "I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about A.D.'s legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don't get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time."

The Pelicans can offer Davis, who will be a free agent in 2021, more money than any other team moving forward -- via the Designated Player Veteran Extension -- but there is swirling speculation that he's interested in playing elsewhere; speculation that was recently fueled by comments by LeBron James regarding his desire to play with Davis.

"That would be amazing," James replied when asked if he would want to play with Davis earlier this week. "That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible."

Davis later downplayed James' comments. "I don't really care," he said. "Obviously, it's cool to hear any high-caliber player say they want to play with me. But my job is to turn this team around. If we're 15-17, that means I'm not doing my job."

James and Davis reportedly met for a dinner following Friday's game between the Pelicans and Lakers in Los Angeles; a meal that certainly won't work to silence speculation that Davis could ultimately pair with James in the Purple-and-Gold. But, despite all of the conversation around him, Davis remains solely focused on his current team, and how far they can go.

"I'm trying to do whatever I can to help this team get wins with the roster we have," Davis said earlier this month. "It's been a rocky season, so it's on me to try to figure it out ... I know the team follows me. I'm the leader and I've got to be the one to make sure that we're ready to play every night. So for me, I just go out there and play with this team and go out there and try to have fun and get wins. That's all I'm worried about is getting wins for this team and hopefully we can get further than we did last year."

Davis' focus on his current team will do little to quiet the conversation about his long-term future in New Orleans, but Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said that the outside chatter involving Davis doesn't affect the team.

"You guys talk about it," Gentry said. "He's here. He's playing on our team. We're trying to win games. That's the only thing that matters right now ... It's not anything that I'm going to have a say-so in or anything else, so we don't bother with it. We worry about now. We worry about winning games and putting everybody in the best position to win games."

The rumors clearly haven't stopped Davis from being a monster on the court, either. On the season, he is putting up MVP-caliber numbers: 28.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game. However, Pelicans fans can't feel too great about Davis' comments, as the team's ability to pay Davis, whose Pels are back in action on Sunday against the Kings (6 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), more than any other team has been commonly cited as the main reason that he would choose to remain in New Orleans.