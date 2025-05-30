New Orleans Pelicans star and former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson has been accused of rape and emotional abuse according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by ESPN. Williamson's female accuser, identified as "Jane Doe" according to documents, alleges Williamson put her through a "continued pattern of abusive, controlling and threatening behavior" over a five-year relationship that began during the former five-star's career at Duke.

The Pelicans have yet to comment on the lawsuit involving their franchise player. The 12-page legal complaint alleges abuse across multiple states.

"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them," Williamson's attorneys at Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver, L.L.C. said in a statement. "The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance.

"While these allegations are false, we recognize the seriousness of the claims and welcome the opportunity to prove the truth in court. We are confident that the legal process will expose the truth and fully vindicate Mr. Williamson."

Williamson averaged 24.6 points per game and 7.2 rebounds this season, which was cut several weeks short due to a back injury. Williamson served a one-game suspension earlier this season after "failing to meet team standards," according to the Pelicans.

At the time, Shams Charania reported Williamson missed a team flight while Chris Haynes further detailed that the power forward was late for multiple practices throughout the season.

"This one-game suspension is a result of failing to meet our team standards," David Griffin, the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement. "His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him. He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team today. I'm confident he will continue to evolve positively on and off the floor."

Williamson started the season on the injured list with a hamstring situation and has battled conditioning issues for the duration of his career.

"I take full responsibility for this suspension," Williamson said at the time of his punishment. "I've worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to Mrs. Benson and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization."