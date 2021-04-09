Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ New Orleans
Current Records: Philadelphia 35-16; New Orleans 22-29
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers since Dec. 10 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Allowing an average of 115.53 points per game, the Pelicans have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
New Orleans has to be hurting after a devastating 139-111 loss at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. New Orleans was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 79-59. Shooting guard Eric Bledsoe put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia bagged a 106-96 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. It was another big night for the Sixers' center Joel Embiid, who had 35 points along with six boards.
New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
New Orleans is now 22-29 while the Sixers sit at 35-16. The Sixers are 23-11 after wins this season, and the Pelicans are 12-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Philadelphia have won six out of their last nine games against New Orleans.
- Dec 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. New Orleans 109
- Feb 25, 2019 - Philadelphia 111 vs. New Orleans 110
- Nov 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. New Orleans 120
- Feb 09, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. New Orleans 82
- Dec 10, 2017 - New Orleans 131 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Dec 20, 2016 - New Orleans 108 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Dec 08, 2016 - Philadelphia 99 vs. New Orleans 88
- Apr 05, 2016 - Philadelphia 107 vs. New Orleans 93
- Feb 19, 2016 - New Orleans 121 vs. Philadelphia 114