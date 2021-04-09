Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ New Orleans

Current Records: Philadelphia 35-16; New Orleans 22-29

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers since Dec. 10 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Allowing an average of 115.53 points per game, the Pelicans have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

New Orleans has to be hurting after a devastating 139-111 loss at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. New Orleans was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 79-59. Shooting guard Eric Bledsoe put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia bagged a 106-96 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. It was another big night for the Sixers' center Joel Embiid, who had 35 points along with six boards.

New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

New Orleans is now 22-29 while the Sixers sit at 35-16. The Sixers are 23-11 after wins this season, and the Pelicans are 12-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last nine games against New Orleans.