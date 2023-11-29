The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the New Orleans Pelicans as part of Wednesday's NBA schedule. New Orleans is 9-9 overall and 6-4 at home, while Philadelphia is 12-5 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Sixers have won four of the last five meetings and lead the all-time series with 23 wins versus 20 losses.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Sixers are favored by 2 points in the latest Pelicans vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231.5 points.

Pelicans vs. 76ers spread: Pelicans +2

Pelicans vs. 76ers over/under: 231.5 points

Pelicans vs. 76ers money line: Pelicans: +115, 76ers: -136

What you need to know about the 76ers

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 10 more assists than your opponent, a fact the 76ers proved on Monday. They steamrolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 138-94 at home. The 76ers relied on the efforts of Tyrese Maxey, who scored 31 points along with eight assists, and Joel Embiid, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Trading away James Harden has been addition by subtraction for the Sixers as they rank second in the NBA in offensive rating without him after ranking fourth with him last season. Maxey is averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game, while reigning MVP Embiid is putting up career-highs in both points (32.0) and assists (6.6) to go along with 11.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib) is out for Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, neither the point spread nor the scoreboard favored the Pelicans on Monday when they fell just short of Utah by a score of 114-112. The Pelicans have struggled against the Jazz recently, as their match on Monday was their fifth consecutive loss. The losing side was boosted by Zion Williamson, who scored 26 points along with seven assists.

Williamson is averaging 23.4 PPG which only trails Brandon Ingram's 24.6 PPG. New Orleans has been decimated by injuries this season but could get back two key players on Wednesday. CJ McCollum, who has missed the last 12 games with a lung ailment, is questionable to play, while Trey Murphy III, who has yet to play this season following knee surgery, is doubtful after being listed as out over the first 18 games.

How to make Pelicans vs. 76ers picks

