The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Rip City is 22-16 overall and 11-7 at home, while New Orleans is 17-22 overall and 5-12 on the road. The Blazers won the last meeting between the teams on Feb. 17, 126-124.

Portland is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 238. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up over $8,800 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 13 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 88-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers:

Blazers vs. Pelicans spread: Trail Blazers -1,5

Blazers vs. Pelicans over-under: 238 points

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers lost 114-112 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Damian Lillard shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and seven boards. Despite the loss, Portland has won four of its past six games. Lillard has scored 30-plus points in eight of his last 13 games.

CJ McCollum is expected to return from a 25-game absence because of a foot injury on Tuesday. He was averaging 26.7 points per game before the injury. Lillard had 43 points and a career-high 16 assists in the last meeting with the Pelicans.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the Pelicans strolled past the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 135-115. At the end of the third quarter, New Orleans had established a 110-83 advantage. Zion Williamson had 27 points and five assists. The Pelicans shot .654 (53-of-81) from the field, the second-best mark in franchise history.

The 135 points scored by the Pelicans was the most scored vs. the Clippers this season. Williamson scored 36 points in the last meeting with the Blazers. New Orleans will be aiming for a third consecutive win on Tuesday.

How to make Pelicans vs. Blazers picks

The model has simulated Blazers vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blazers vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs, Pelicans spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 88-53 roll.