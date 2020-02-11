Pelicans vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 11 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans (22-31) will host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (25-29) on Tuesday. The Pelicans are hopeful that Brandon Ingram (ankle) will be able to suit up after missing Saturday's game, but he was held out of Monday's practice. The Blazers will be without Mario Hezonja (ankle), but have a clean injury report other than that.

Tip-off for this one is set for 8:00 p.m ET from the Smoothie King Center. Sportsbooks list New Orleans as a three-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 240 in the latest Blazers vs. Pelicans odds. Before making any Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has generated another strong against the spread pick for Pelicans vs. Blazers on Tuesday. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Here are several NBA lines for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Blazers spread: Pelicans -3

Pelicans vs. Blazers over-under: 240 points

Pelicans vs. Blazers money line: New Orleans -150, Portland +128

NOP: The Pelicans are 8-3 ATS at home since Christmas.

POR: The Blazers have covered just 42.9 percent of spreads when playing on the road this season -- the fifth-worst mark in the NBA.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The model is well aware that New Orleans has been much better since the addition of Zion Williamson. The Pelicans endured a brutal schedule since the rookie has debuted, so the win-loss results are only okay. But cleaningtheglass.com clearly indicates how much improved New Orleans has been with the big man on the court. In 211 minutes with Zion on the court, the Pelicans' defense is allowing 11.5 fewer points per 100 possessions.

That's a 99th percentile result and illuminates the almost unbelievable +12.6 efficiency differential with Zion on the court. The Pelicans' plus-minus is 12.6 points better per 100 possessions with the rookie on the court -- a 97th percentile outcome.

Why the Blazers can cover

Even so, New Orleans isn't a lock to cover the Pelicans vs. Blazers spread. The model has also considered that Portland is red-hot coming into this game, covering the spread in seven of the past eight games and outright winning six of them. Led by Lillard's insane offensive output, Portland has been tough for the defenses of the Lakers, Jazz, and Pacers to stop, so it is tough to imagine New Orleans' 28th-ranked defense slowing them down.

The Pelicans have allowed the fourth-most points to opposing pick-and-roll ball handlers this season, and no player has scored more points in the pick-and-roll than Lillard. Over his past 10 games, Lillard has faced three other bottom-10 pick-and-roll defenses. In those games, he has averaged 51 points and over nine made threes.

How to make Pelicans vs. Blazers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, the model is projecting Holiday and Lonzo Ball to finish below their season scoring averages and Lillard to finally cool down. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread cashes well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Blazers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.