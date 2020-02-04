Pelicans vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ New Orleans

Current Records: Milwaukee 42-7; New Orleans 20-30

What to Know

This Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.12 points per game. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Smoothie King Center. Despite their defensive woes, the Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.08 points per game.

New Orleans came up short against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, falling 117-109. Point guard Jrue Holiday had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Milwaukee's strategy against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Milwaukee was the clear victor by a 129-108 margin over Phoenix. The Bucks were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They relied on the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists, and small forward Khris Middleton, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to eight boards. Antetokounmpo's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 42-7 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 20-30. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if the Pelicans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: TNT

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 244

Series History

Milwaukee have won five out of their last nine games against New Orleans.