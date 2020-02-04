Pelicans vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Pelicans vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ New Orleans
Current Records: Milwaukee 42-7; New Orleans 20-30
What to Know
This Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.12 points per game. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Smoothie King Center. Despite their defensive woes, the Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.08 points per game.
New Orleans came up short against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, falling 117-109. Point guard Jrue Holiday had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Milwaukee's strategy against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Milwaukee was the clear victor by a 129-108 margin over Phoenix. The Bucks were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They relied on the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists, and small forward Khris Middleton, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to eight boards. Antetokounmpo's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 42-7 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 20-30. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if the Pelicans bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.64
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 244
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won five out of their last nine games against New Orleans.
- Dec 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. New Orleans 112
- Mar 12, 2019 - Milwaukee 130 vs. New Orleans 113
- Dec 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. New Orleans 115
- Feb 25, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Dec 13, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Nov 10, 2016 - New Orleans 112 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Nov 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. New Orleans 113
- Mar 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 103 vs. New Orleans 92
- Jan 23, 2016 - New Orleans 116 vs. Milwaukee 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Rockets vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Rockets vs. Hornets matchup 10,000...
-
Bucks vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Bucks vs. Pelicans matchup 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Lakers vs. Spurs matchup 10,000 times.
-
20 trade deadline questions
An overview of the trade landscape as Thursday's deadline approaches
-
Grizzlies sound off on Iguodala
Iguodala has not played this season after being traded to the Grizzlies in the summer
-
Porzingis puts up another huge night
Porzingis went for 38 points and 12 rebounds in the Mavericks' win over the Pacers
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA unveiled the remaining All-Stars Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition