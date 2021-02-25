The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 19-13 overall and 12-4 at home, while the Pelicans are 14-17 overall and 5-10 on the road. The Pelicans won the first meeting between the teams this season, 131-126 on Jan. 29. Milwaukee is favored by nine-points in the latest Bucks vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 242.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up almost $8,700 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 10 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-49 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Pelicans:

Bucks vs. Pelicans spread: Bucks -9

Bucks vs. Pelicans over-under: 242.5 points

Latest Odds: Milwaukee Bucks -8 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks zoomed past the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, 139-112. By the end of the third quarter, Milwaukee had established a 113-89 advantage. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and eight assists along with eight boards. Bryn Forbes scored 23 points off the bench.

The Bucks have won three consecutive games. Milwaukee has averaged a victory margin of 17.7 points per game during its last three victories. The Bucks are averaging 119.8 points per game, which is second in the NBA and the second highest average in franchise history. Jrue Holiday (health and safety protocols) is doubtful for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans scored a 128-118 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Zion Williamson had 32 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds. The Pelicans erased a nine-point third quarter deficit on the way to the victory, after overcoming a 24-point deficit in a win over the Celtics on Sunday. New Orleans' win over Boston was the biggest comeback in franchise history.

New Orleans has won three of its last five games. In the first meeting with the Bucks this season, the Pelicans led by as many as 29 points before holding on for the win.

How to make Pelicans vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Bucks spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 85-49 roll.