Who's Playing

Chicago @ New Orleans

Current Records: Chicago 15-18; New Orleans 15-19

What to Know

This Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.91 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the Chicago Bulls to Smoothie King Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. New Orleans is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Pelicans beat the Utah Jazz 129-124 on Monday. Point guard Lonzo Ball was the offensive standout of the game for New Orleans, picking up 23 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 118-112 to the Denver Nuggets. The top scorer for Chicago was shooting guard Zach LaVine (23 points).

New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-12 against the spread when favored.

The Pelicans ended up a good deal behind the Bulls when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 129-116. Maybe New Orleans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last 11 games against Chicago.