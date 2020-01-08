Pelicans vs. Bulls: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Chicago @ New Orleans
Current Records: Chicago 13-24; New Orleans 12-25
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.89 points per game in their game on Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. If the contest is anything like New Orleans' 125-120 win from the last time they met February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
New Orleans needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 128-126 to the Utah Jazz. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from SF Brandon Ingram, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Chicago opened the new year with a less-than-successful 118-110 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of PF Lauri Markkanen, who had 26 points along with nine boards.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Orleans and Chicago both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 06, 2019 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 120
- Nov 07, 2018 - New Orleans 107 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 22, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Chicago 128
- Nov 04, 2017 - New Orleans 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Apr 02, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 14, 2017 - Chicago 107 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 11, 2016 - Chicago 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2015 - Chicago 98 vs. New Orleans 94
