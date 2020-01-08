Pelicans vs. Bulls: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago @ New Orleans

Current Records: Chicago 13-24; New Orleans 12-25

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.89 points per game in their game on Wednesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. If the contest is anything like New Orleans' 125-120 win from the last time they met February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

New Orleans needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 128-126 to the Utah Jazz. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from SF Brandon Ingram, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago opened the new year with a less-than-successful 118-110 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of PF Lauri Markkanen, who had 26 points along with nine boards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans and Chicago both have four wins in their last eight games.