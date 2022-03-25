Through 3 Quarters

Down one at the end of last quarter, the Chicago Bulls have now snagged the lead. After three quarters neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Chicago leads 88-86 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Shooting guard Zach LaVine has led the way so far for the Bulls, as he has 32 points. One thing to keep an eye out for is Alex Caruso's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

New Orleans has been relying on shooting guard CJ McCollum, who has 23 points and five assists, and point guard Devonte' Graham, who has 18 points.

New Orleans hasn't lost 90% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this season, so a victory here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Chicago @ New Orleans

Current Records: Chicago 42-30; New Orleans 30-42

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. The Pelicans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Chicago and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 6 of 2020.

New Orleans was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 106-103 to the Charlotte Hornets. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 18 boards along with five dimes. That makes it five consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago has to be aching after a bruising 126-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Chicago was down 91-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nikola Vucevic, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds, and shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 21 points and seven assists.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New Orleans ended up a good deal behind the Bulls when they played in the teams' previous meeting last October, losing 128-112. Maybe New Orleans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $12.77

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Chicago have won seven out of their last 13 games against New Orleans.

Oct 22, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. New Orleans 112

Mar 03, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. New Orleans 124

Feb 10, 2021 - Chicago 129 vs. New Orleans 116

Feb 06, 2020 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 119

Jan 08, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. Chicago 108

Feb 06, 2019 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 120

Nov 07, 2018 - New Orleans 107 vs. Chicago 98

Jan 22, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Chicago 128

Nov 04, 2017 - New Orleans 96 vs. Chicago 90

Apr 02, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. New Orleans 110

Jan 14, 2017 - Chicago 107 vs. New Orleans 99

Apr 11, 2016 - Chicago 121 vs. New Orleans 116

Dec 12, 2015 - Chicago 98 vs. New Orleans 94

Injury Report for New Orleans

Brandon Ingram: Out (Hamstring)

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Chicago