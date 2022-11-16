Who's Playing

Chicago @ New Orleans

Current Records: Chicago 6-8; New Orleans 8-6

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. New Orleans will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The night started off rough for Chicago on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 126-103 punch to the gut against the Denver Nuggets. Chicago was down 97-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (21 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. The Pelicans took down the Grizzlies 113-102. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to point guard CJ McCollum, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 30 points and nine dimes.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Chicago is now 6-8 while New Orleans sits at a mirror-image 8-6. New Orleans is 2-5 after wins this year, and Chicago is 2-4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won eight out of their last 15 games against Chicago.