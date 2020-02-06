Pelicans vs. Bulls odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 6 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

The New Orleans Pelicans (20-31) will face an intriguing test on Thursday when they travel to Chicago to face the Bulls (19-33). After being listed as questionable with a toe injury, Zion Williamson is expected to play for the visitors. On the Chicago side, the injury bug has bitten, with Wendell Carter (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (pelvis), Kris Dunn (knee) and Otto Porter (foot) all expected to miss the game. Denzel Valentine (hamstring) is doubtful to play.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center. Sportsbooks list the Pelicans as 4.5-point road favorites, up a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Pelicans odds. Before making any Pelicans vs. Bulls picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Pelicans vs. Bulls spread: Pelicans -4.5

Pelicans vs. Bulls over-under: 231.5 points

Pelicans vs. Bulls money line: Pelicans -188, Bulls +157

NO: The Pelicans are 15-5-1 against the spread in the last 21 contests

CHI: The Bulls have failed to cover the spread in four straight games

Why the Pelicans can cover

The model knows that, while the Pelicans have struggled through the viewpoint of the full season, the results have been better lately. New Orleans is 14-9 in the last 23 games and, if nothing else, the Pelicans can lean heavily on a tremendously explosive offense.

Alvin Gentry's team ranks near the top of the NBA in offensive efficiency when healthy, including top-10 overall marks in shooting efficiency and offensive rebounding. New Orleans is admittedly less potent on the defensive end, but the Bulls are a bottom-five offense this season, and the absence of tangible strengths for Chicago should play into the hands of the Pelicans, even on the road.

Why the Bulls can cover

Even so, New Orleans isn't a lock to cover the Pelicans vs. Bulls spread on the road. The model also realizes that Chicago enters as a rested team, with three days off before facing New Orleans. The Bulls are also the NBA's best team at forcing turnovers and, given that the Pelicans rank in the bottom 10 of the league in turnover rate, that is a clear point of emphasis for the home team.

The Pelicans do have a strength in offensive rebounding, but Chicago does a strong job at protecting the defensive glass. Offensively, it's been a struggle at times for the Bulls, but the presence of Zach LaVine presents a threat. The talented guard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season, and the Bulls will need to run their offense through him.

How to make Pelicans vs. Bulls picks

Brandon Ingram projected to fall short of his scoring average and the Bulls operating without their second-leading scorer in Markkanen.

