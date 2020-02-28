Pelicans vs. Cavaliers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ New Orleans

Current Records: Cleveland 17-41; New Orleans 25-33

What to Know

After three games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center after a few days off. The Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.84 points per game.

It was a hard-fought contest, but New Orleans had to settle for a 118-109 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. One thing holding New Orleans back was the mediocre play of point guard Jrue Holiday, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-19, 11-point finish.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Cleveland and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 108-94 win at home. The Cavaliers' point guard Collin Sexton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 28 points.

New Orleans is now 25-33 while Cleveland sits at 17-41. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117 on average. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.