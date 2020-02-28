Pelicans vs. Cavaliers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ New Orleans
Current Records: Cleveland 17-41; New Orleans 25-33
What to Know
After three games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center after a few days off. The Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.84 points per game.
It was a hard-fought contest, but New Orleans had to settle for a 118-109 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. One thing holding New Orleans back was the mediocre play of point guard Jrue Holiday, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-19, 11-point finish.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Cleveland and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 108-94 win at home. The Cavaliers' point guard Collin Sexton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 28 points.
New Orleans is now 25-33 while Cleveland sits at 17-41. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117 on average. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Jan 28, 2020 - New Orleans 125 vs. Cleveland 111
- Jan 09, 2019 - New Orleans 140 vs. Cleveland 124
- Jan 05, 2019 - New Orleans 133 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 30, 2018 - Cleveland 107 vs. New Orleans 102
- Oct 28, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Cleveland 101
- Jan 23, 2017 - New Orleans 124 vs. Cleveland 122
- Jan 02, 2017 - Cleveland 90 vs. New Orleans 82
- Feb 06, 2016 - Cleveland 99 vs. New Orleans 84
- Dec 04, 2015 - New Orleans 114 vs. Cleveland 108
