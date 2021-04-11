The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 19-33 overall and 11-14 at home, while New Orleans is 23-29 overall and 8-16 on the road. The Pelicans are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Sunday games. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games when playing a team with a losing road record.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -6.5

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans over-under: 228 points

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -250, Cavaliers +210

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland needs to quickly rebound after losing 135-115 on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors. Collin Sexton delivered 29 points and five assists, while Isaiah Hartenstein added 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

The Cavaliers, who have lost three of their last five, are led by Sexton's 24.1 points per game. Cedi Osman pulls in 3.3 rebounds per game and Darius Garland dishes 5.9 assists per outing. The Cavaliers score just 103.9 points per game, while allowing 111.5 defensively.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday, downing the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94. It was another big night for Zion Williamson, who almost posted a double-double with 37 points, 15 boards, and eight assists.

Williamson scores 26.5 points per game, while Steven Adams pulls in 8.8 rebounds and Lonzo Ball dishes 5.7 assists per outing. Ball (hip) will miss Sunday's contest against the Cavaliers. The Pelicans score 114.6 points per game, while giving up 115.1 points on defense. New Orleans is 6.5 games behind Dallas in the Southwest Division.

