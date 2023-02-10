Two streaking teams will meet at Smoothie King Center on Friday night as the New Orleans Pelicans (29-27) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22). The Cavs have won four straight games while the Pelicans enter on a three-game winning streak. Cleveland has won two straight matchups in the head-to-head series, including a 10-point victory as 7-point favorites in mid-January.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from New Orleans. Cleveland is favored by 2 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers spread: Pelicans +2

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers over/under: 224 points

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -130, New Orleans +110

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavs are coming off a 28-point thrashing of the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, despite being without the team's top two scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Even without them, as well as Kevin Love, Cleveland had five players in double-figures, led by 20 points and 16 rebounds from Jarrett Allen.

Mitchell, Garland and Love are all absent from Friday's injury report, so they'll be back in the lineup. Cleveland has not only won four straight games, but it has covered in each of its last four as well. Overall this season, the Cavs have covered in 60.5% of their games as favorites, which is the third-highest percentage in the NBA.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans defeated the Atlanta Hawks by a 116-107 score on Tuesday as Brandon Ingram led the way with 30 points along with eight assists. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in with a double-double, logging 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting, as well as 14 rebounds.

The Pelicans have averaged 127.7 points per game over their three-game win streak, which follows a 10-game losing streak in which the team put up just 103.9 PPG. New Orleans also brings it defensively, ranking second in the NBA with 8.5 steals per game as six different players average at least one swipe per night. The Pelicans are undefeated against the spread over their last four contests, with a 3-0-1 record.

