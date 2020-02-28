Pelicans vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Cavaliers and Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 25-33 overall and 11-17 at home, while Cleveland is 17-41 overall and 8-19 on the road. The Cavaliers have won four of their past five games. The Pelicans have won five of their past seven.
New Orleans is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pelicans vs. Cavaliers:
- Pelicans vs. Cavaliers spread: Pelicans -11.5
- Pelicans vs. Cavaliers over-under: 236 points
- Pelicans vs. Cavaliers money line: New Orleans -866, Cleveland 575
What you need to know about the Pelicans
The Pelicans came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, 118-109. One thing holding New Orleans back was the mediocre play of Jrue Holiday; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-19, 11-point finish. Brandon Ingram scored 34 points. Zion Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds. It was his ninth consecutive game with at least 20 points.
The Pelicans are three games behind the final spot in the Western Conference playoff picture. They won 125-111 at Cleveland on Jan. 28. in the most recent meeting between these teams.
What you need to know about the Cavaliers
The Cavaliers strolled past the Philadelphia 76ers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 108-94. Collin Sexton picked up 28 points.
Andre Drummond missed the game with a calf injury and will not play on Friday.
The Pelicans are stumbling into the contest with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117 on average. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of its own as they have allowed opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.
How to make Pelicans vs. Cavaliers picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Pelicans vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Pelicans vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Pelicans spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
An overview of the NBA's major injuries, regularly updated
-
Top Picks: Best bets for NBA Friday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Report: Dubs to meet over Curry's return
Curry was reportedly set for a March 1 debut, but a final decision hasn't been made yet
-
Kobe Bryant memorabilia to hit auction
The items were planned to be auctioned prior to Bryant's death in January
-
NBA DFS stacks, DK picks for Feb. 28
Jacob Gibbs just revealed the top NBA DFS stacks to target.
-
Harden responds to jab from Giannis
Giannis didn't select Harden in the All-Star Game draft because he wanted 'somebody that is...
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game