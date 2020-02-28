Pelicans vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from advanced computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 25-33 overall and 11-17 at home, while Cleveland is 17-41 overall and 8-19 on the road. The Cavaliers have won four of their past five games. The Pelicans have won five of their past seven.

New Orleans is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 236.5.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers spread: Pelicans -11.5

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers over-under: 236 points

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers money line: New Orleans -866, Cleveland 575

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, 118-109. One thing holding New Orleans back was the mediocre play of Jrue Holiday; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-19, 11-point finish. Brandon Ingram scored 34 points. Zion Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds. It was his ninth consecutive game with at least 20 points.

The Pelicans are three games behind the final spot in the Western Conference playoff picture. They won 125-111 at Cleveland on Jan. 28. in the most recent meeting between these teams.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers strolled past the Philadelphia 76ers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 108-94. Collin Sexton picked up 28 points.

Andre Drummond missed the game with a calf injury and will not play on Friday.

The Pelicans are stumbling into the contest with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117 on average. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of its own as they have allowed opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

