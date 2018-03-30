Pelicans vs. Cavaliers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Cavaliers (45-30) got some good news Friday when a report said that Tyronn Lue should be making his return to the team for Friday's game against the Pelicans, though as an observer. (43-32) New Orleans has lost two in a row while playing some of the NBA's best teams as of late. This game against the Cavs hasn't made their schedule any easier.

The Pelicans are only half a game behind San Antonio and Oklahoma City for fourth place in the Western Conference. A win would put them right back in the mix for home-court advantage for the first round.

How to watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers



Date: Friday, March 30



Friday, March 30 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: watchESPN

watchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Cavs could get a nice breathe of fresh air Friday with the return of Tyronn Lue. He's expected to only serve as an observer initially upon his return, but it has to be nice to see their head coach back in the building after he missed the last six games due to health-related issues. He could contribute to the roll Cleveland has been on lately as it tries to clinch the 3-seed.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, are in an intense playoff race. Every win and loss matters, and New Orleans knows this. The Pelicans have been carried by Anthony Davis to this point and need to play well the rest of the season if they want favorable seeding in the playoffs.

This game could really go either way. Cleveland are probably the slight favorites, thanks to the LeBron factor, but Davis has been out of his mind lately and the Pelicans are playing good ball. It's hard to gauge who has the advantage.