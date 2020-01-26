Pelicans vs. Celtics: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pelicans vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ New Orleans
Current Records: Boston 30-14; New Orleans 17-29
What to Know
This evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.59 points per contest. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET at home. Boston will need to watch out since the Pelicans have now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.
New Orleans came up short against the Denver Nuggets last Friday, falling 113-106. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Josh Hart, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic on the road last week as they won 109-98. Point guard Kemba Walker had a dynamite game for Boston; he shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and six assists.
New Orleans is now 17-29 while Boston sits at 30-14. The Celtics are 22-7 after wins this season, and the Pelicans are 10-18 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.35
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won six out of their last nine games against New Orleans.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Boston 140 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 10, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. New Orleans 100
- Nov 26, 2018 - Boston 124 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 18, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Boston 89
- Jan 16, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Boston 113
- Jan 07, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. New Orleans 108
- Nov 14, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Boston 105
- Apr 06, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. New Orleans 97
- Dec 07, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. New Orleans 93
