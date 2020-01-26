Pelicans vs. Celtics: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston @ New Orleans

Current Records: Boston 30-14; New Orleans 17-29

What to Know

This evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.59 points per contest. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET at home. Boston will need to watch out since the Pelicans have now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.

New Orleans came up short against the Denver Nuggets last Friday, falling 113-106. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Josh Hart, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic on the road last week as they won 109-98. Point guard Kemba Walker had a dynamite game for Boston; he shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and six assists.

New Orleans is now 17-29 while Boston sits at 30-14. The Celtics are 22-7 after wins this season, and the Pelicans are 10-18 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.35

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last nine games against New Orleans.