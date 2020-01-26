Pelicans vs. Celtics odds, line, picks: Zion Williamson projections, predictions from model on 32-16 roll

The Boston Celtics will visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Injury concerns exist for both teams in the cross-conference matchup, with Jaylen Brown (ankle) and Jayson Tatum (groin) listed as questionable for the Celtics. Boston will be without Enes Kanter (hip) and, on the New Orleans side, Jrue Holiday (knee) is officially listed as probable.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center. Sportsbooks list this game as a pick'em, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Pelicans picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Pelicans. You can see its picks here. Now, here are several NBA lines and trends for Celtics vs. Pelicans:

Celtics vs. Pelicans spread: Pick'em

Celtics vs. Pelicans over-under: 228.5 points

Celtics vs. Pelicans money line: Celtics -124, Pelicans +103

BOS: Celtics have covered the spread in three consecutive games

NO: Pelicans are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games

Why the Celtics can cover

The model knows that the Celtics are one of the top teams in the NBA this season, ranking as a top-five unit on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. Boston enters on a three-game winning streak and, in this particular matchup, the visitors should be able to capitalize on strong metrics in offensive rebounding and avoiding turnovers offensively. On the defensive side, the Celtics create plenty of havoc for the opposition, forcing giveaways at a high level and consistently challenging shots.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The model grasps that the Pelicans are a far better team in recent days than the team's win-loss record reflects. The presence of Zion Williamson could be critical, with the rookie sensation taking the floor for his third game after averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in limited deployment. New Orleans also has a star in the making in Brandon Ingram, who's averaging 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

How to make Celtics vs. Pelicans picks

For New Orleans, the model is calling for 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists for Williamson on Sunday.

So who wins Celtics vs. Pelicans?