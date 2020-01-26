Pelicans vs. Celtics odds, line, picks: Zion Williamson projections, predictions from top model on 32-16 roll

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will host Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The attention of the NBA will be on the matchup for numerous reasons, including more exposure for Williamson, who will be making his third NBA appearance. From an injury perspective, multiple players have uncertainty, with Jaylen Brown (ankle) and Jayson Tatum (groin) listed as questionable for the Celtics and Jrue Holiday (knee) listed as probable for the Pelicans.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as one-point favorites after the line opened as a pick'em, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Celtics odds.

Now, here are several NBA lines and trends for Celtics vs. Pelicans:

Celtics vs. Pelicans spread: Boston -1

Celtics vs. Pelicans over-under: 231.5 points

Celtics vs. Pelicans money line: Celtics -118, Pelicans -102

BOS: Celtics have covered the spread in three consecutive games

NO: Pelicans are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games

Why the Celtics can cover

The model knows that the Celtics have a high-powered squad that features an All-Star starter in Walker. Even if Brown and Tatum are unable to play, Walker headlines the offense, averaging 22.1 points this season. He is flanked by Gordon Hayward, who's averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, and the Celtics rank as a top-five overall offense. Boston's strengths in offensive rebounding and turnover avoidance should be key, with the Celtics also presenting the ability to challenge the opposition with nuanced, aggressive defense.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The model grasps that the Pelicans are a far better team in recent days than the team's win-loss record reflects. The presence of Zion Williamson could be critical, with the rookie sensation taking the floor for his third game after averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in limited deployment. New Orleans also has a star in the making in Brandon Ingram, who's averaging 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

How to make Celtics vs. Pelicans picks

