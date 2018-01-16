Pelicans vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The always consistent Spurs take on the rebuilding Lakers in a national TV contest.

How to watch Pelicans vs. Celtics

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBA TV
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Pelicans and Celtics meet up in a game that might have more drama off the court than on it. New Orleans has been putting together a recent stretch of good games, but that hasn't stopped the rumors of a potential Anthony Davis departure or forced trade in the future. One of those popular destinations is the Celtics.

If New Orleans wants to keep this core together then it will need some big wins. The Pelicans have spent the majority of this season hanging around .500 despite having two of the NBA's best big men. There's a constant feeling that this team can be better than they are. Maybe a win over the Celtics would be the late season run they need.

They'll have to take down a red-hot Celtics team, however. Boston has been playing great basketball all season long and have one of the league's best defenses. If there's any advantage to the Pelicans it's that this is their first game since a trip to London. They might be able to catch a tired team off guard. 

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories