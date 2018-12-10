Pelicans vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Celtics and Pelicans played each other just a few weeks ago down in New Orleans, but it wasn't that interesting of a game, as the Celtics won easily. Now, they'll play the return fixture back in Boston, as the Celtics look to extend their five-game winning streak that started with that victory.

There are a number of injury concerns for both teams heading into this matchup though, and this game could end up being a bit of a letdown. Kyrie Irving is out with shoulder soreness, while Gordon Hayward (illness) and Al Horford (knee soreness) are both doubtful. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is questionable due to a hip contusion he suffered on Sunday in the Pelicans' win over the Pistons.

How to watch Pelicans at Celtics

Date: Monday, Dec. 10

Monday, Dec. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts





Odds and analysis

Storylines

Pelicans: The Pelicans haven't found any sort of stability this season. The early part of the year was marked by long winning streaks and long losing streaks, but most recently they've alternated wins and losses for the last two weeks. Injuries have certainly been a factor, but that doesn't make the campaign any less disappointing. Currently 14-14, they're down in 10th place in the West, but the good news for them is things are so crowded that they're only four games out of first. With the Celtics putting out a weakened squad, this is a good chance for the Pels to get a big win.

Celtics: The Celtics have started to ease some of the concerns over their slow start with five straight wins -- their longest winning streak of the season -- to improve to 15-10 on the campaign. They'll have their work cut out for them to extend that streak on Monday night though, with Kyrie Irving out and both Al Horford and Gordon Hayward doubtful. This is where the depth they developed last season will come into play, but even still it will be a tough night for them -- especially if Anthony Davis ends up playing.

Game prediction, pick

This is a hard one to make a pick on this early, as we don't know the final status of a number of key players. We'll take the Pelicans, albeit hesitantly, as the Celtics' injury issues could ultimately be too much to overcome.