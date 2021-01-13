The Los Angeles Clippers host the New Orleans Pelicans in a nationally televised battle on Wednesday evening. The Clippers are 7-4 on the season, including a 3-2 mark at home. The Pelicans are 4-5 overall and had their last scheduled game postponed on Monday. Lonzo Ball (knee) is out of action for New Orleans, with JJ Redick (hamstring) listed as probable and Eric Bledsoe (eye) listed as questionable. Ivica Zubac (abdominal) is questionable for the Clippers.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at the STAPLES Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Clippers as 7.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Clippers odds.

Pelicans vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -7.5

Pelicans vs. Clippers over-under: 220.5 points

Pelicans vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -280, Pelicans +240

NO: The Pelicans are 3-6 against the spread this season

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in conference games

Why the Pelicans can cover



New Orleans is one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, making considerable gains in the process. The Pelicans are grabbing 30.3 percent of their own missed shots, second in the NBA, and New Orleans also gets to the free throw line at a high level, ranking No. 2 in free throw creation rate.

Defensively, Stan Van Gundy's team is securing 78.1 percent of rebounds, No. 1 in the league, and that helps the Pelicans to a top-six overall mark in defensive efficiency at 106.7 points allowed per 100 possessions. New Orleans lands in the top five in free throw rate allowed and points allowed in the paint, with above-average turnover creation and a top-10 mark in second-chance points allowed at only 11.7 per game.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are an elite offensive team that features real star power. Los Angeles is scoring 114.4 points per 100 possessions to this point in the season, and that aligns well with tremendous efficiency from the 2019-20 season. The Clippers are also a top-five team in the NBA in both effective field goal percentage (55.8 percent) and true shooting percentage (59.5 percent), with the No. 1 mark in the league in three-point accuracy at 42.4 percent. Tyronn Lue's team can attack from all three levels, and they maintain an above-average assist rate (61.3 percent) and turnover rate (14.8 percent).

Defensively, the Clippers have struggled by their standards, but they are creating a turnover on 15.2 percent of possessions. New Orleans has trouble with ball security, giving the ball away on 16.6 percent of its offensive trips, and that could fuel the Clippers' transition offensive attack.

