Pelicans vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Pelicans vs. Clippers



Date: Tuesday March 6



Tuesday March 6 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California



Staples Center in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Pelicans have won eight in a row and it's kept them in a very tight playoff race near the bottom of the western conference playoffs. New Orleans needs every win it can get to solidify the Pelicans, and Anthony Davis, in the playoffs. That statement alone is impressive considering they were supposed to be dead in the water when DeMarcus Cousins went down with injury.

However, Davis has been a machine since the injury. He's carried the Pelicans and just had one of the best months of his career. If New Orleans makes the playoffs it will be because of Davis. Of course, he'll need to get by the Clippers first. Los Angeles wasn't expected to be this good and Doc Rivers has it playing great basketball despite the talent gap.

This game feels like a toss up that could go either way. The Pelicans are playing great, but the Clippers are too pesky to count out.