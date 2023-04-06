Through 0 Quarter

Who's Playing

Memphis @ New Orleans

Current Records: Memphis 50-29; New Orleans 40-39

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 5 at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Grizz was able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, winning 119-109. The Grizz relied on the efforts of shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points, five assists and seven boards, and point guard Ja Morant, who had 23 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans ended up a good deal behind the Sacramento Kings when they played on Tuesday, losing 121-103. Point guard CJ McCollum wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pelicans; McCollum played for 35 minutes with 6-for-19 shooting.

Memphis' victory brought them up to 50-29 while New Orleans' defeat pulled them down to 40-39. Memphis has clinched a playoff berth in the Western. New Orleans is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next three games are critical for them.

The Grizz is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.

The Grizz had enough points to win and then some against the Pelicans in the teams' previous meeting last December, taking their game 116-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Grizzlies since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Odds

The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 16 out of their last 29 games against New Orleans.