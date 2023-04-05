Who's Playing
Memphis @ New Orleans
Current Records: Memphis 50-29; New Orleans 40-39
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 5 at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a win while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, winning 119-109. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, five dimes and seven boards, and point guard Ja Morant, who had 23 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the matchup between New Orleans and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with New Orleans falling 121-103 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding the Pelicans back was the mediocre play of point guard CJ McCollum, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with 6-for-19 shooting.
The Grizzlies' win brought them up to 50-29 while New Orleans' loss pulled them down to 40-39. Memphis has clinched a playoff berth as the current Cog Failure seed in the Western. New Orleans is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next three games are critical for them.
Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.
The Grizzlies didn't have too much trouble with New Orleans at home in the teams' previous meeting last December as they won 116-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.20
Odds
The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have won 16 out of their last 29 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. New Orleans 101
- Nov 25, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Nov 15, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Memphis 102
- Apr 09, 2022 - Memphis 141 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 08, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Feb 15, 2022 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 13, 2021 - New Orleans 112 vs. Memphis 101
- May 10, 2021 - Memphis 115 vs. New Orleans 110
- Feb 16, 2021 - New Orleans 144 vs. Memphis 113
- Feb 06, 2021 - New Orleans 118 vs. Memphis 109
- Aug 03, 2020 - New Orleans 109 vs. Memphis 99
- Jan 31, 2020 - New Orleans 139 vs. Memphis 111
- Jan 20, 2020 - New Orleans 126 vs. Memphis 116
- Feb 09, 2019 - Memphis 99 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 21, 2019 - New Orleans 105 vs. Memphis 85
- Jan 07, 2019 - New Orleans 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 07, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Apr 04, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Memphis 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. New Orleans 102
- Oct 18, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 21, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 82
- Feb 15, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 05, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Memphis 89 vs. New Orleans 83
- Mar 11, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 01, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 18, 2016 - Memphis 101 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 01, 2015 - Memphis 113 vs. New Orleans 104