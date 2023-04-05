Who's Playing

Memphis @ New Orleans

Current Records: Memphis 50-29; New Orleans 40-39

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 5 at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a win while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, winning 119-109. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, five dimes and seven boards, and point guard Ja Morant, who had 23 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between New Orleans and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with New Orleans falling 121-103 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding the Pelicans back was the mediocre play of point guard CJ McCollum, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with 6-for-19 shooting.

The Grizzlies' win brought them up to 50-29 while New Orleans' loss pulled them down to 40-39. Memphis has clinched a playoff berth as the current Cog Failure seed in the Western. New Orleans is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next three games are critical for them.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.

The Grizzlies didn't have too much trouble with New Orleans at home in the teams' previous meeting last December as they won 116-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.20

Odds

The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 16 out of their last 29 games against New Orleans.