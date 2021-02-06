Who's Playing

Memphis @ New Orleans

Current Records: Memphis 9-8; New Orleans 9-12

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting right back to it as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The Pelicans escaped with a win on Friday against the Indiana Pacers by the margin of a single free throw, 114-113. New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 30 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 115-103 to the Houston Rockets. One thing holding the Grizz back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 9-12 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 9-8. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.