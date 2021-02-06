Who's Playing
Memphis @ New Orleans
Current Records: Memphis 9-8; New Orleans 9-12
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are getting right back to it as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
The Pelicans escaped with a win on Friday against the Indiana Pacers by the margin of a single free throw, 114-113. New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 30 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Memphis received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 115-103 to the Houston Rockets. One thing holding the Grizz back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 9-12 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 9-8. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Memphis have won ten out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.
- Aug 03, 2020 - New Orleans 109 vs. Memphis 99
- Jan 31, 2020 - New Orleans 139 vs. Memphis 111
- Jan 20, 2020 - New Orleans 126 vs. Memphis 116
- Feb 09, 2019 - Memphis 99 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 21, 2019 - New Orleans 105 vs. Memphis 85
- Jan 07, 2019 - New Orleans 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 07, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Apr 04, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Memphis 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. New Orleans 102
- Oct 18, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 21, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 82
- Feb 15, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 05, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Memphis 89 vs. New Orleans 83
- Mar 11, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 01, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 18, 2016 - Memphis 101 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 01, 2015 - Memphis 113 vs. New Orleans 104