Who's Playing
Memphis @ New Orleans
Current Records: Memphis 9-5; New Orleans 7-6
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 13 of last year. New Orleans will take on Memphis at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while Memphis will be stumbling in from a defeat.
New Orleans had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, taking their matchup 119-106. It was another big night for New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson, who had 26 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies came up short against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, falling 102-92. Small forward Dillon Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for Memphis; Brooks finished with 19 points on 7-for-22 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 10.5-point spread this past Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
New Orleans found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 141-114 punch to the gut against Memphis when the two teams previously met in April. Maybe New Orleans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.
Series History
Memphis have won 13 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.
- Apr 09, 2022 - Memphis 141 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 08, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Feb 15, 2022 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 13, 2021 - New Orleans 112 vs. Memphis 101
- May 10, 2021 - Memphis 115 vs. New Orleans 110
- Feb 16, 2021 - New Orleans 144 vs. Memphis 113
- Feb 06, 2021 - New Orleans 118 vs. Memphis 109
- Aug 03, 2020 - New Orleans 109 vs. Memphis 99
- Jan 31, 2020 - New Orleans 139 vs. Memphis 111
- Jan 20, 2020 - New Orleans 126 vs. Memphis 116
- Feb 09, 2019 - Memphis 99 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 21, 2019 - New Orleans 105 vs. Memphis 85
- Jan 07, 2019 - New Orleans 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 07, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Apr 04, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Memphis 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. New Orleans 102
- Oct 18, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 21, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 82
- Feb 15, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 05, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Memphis 89 vs. New Orleans 83
- Mar 11, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 01, 2016 - Memphis 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Jan 18, 2016 - Memphis 101 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 01, 2015 - Memphis 113 vs. New Orleans 104