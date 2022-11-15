Who's Playing

Memphis @ New Orleans

Current Records: Memphis 9-5; New Orleans 7-6

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 13 of last year. New Orleans will take on Memphis at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while Memphis will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New Orleans had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, taking their matchup 119-106. It was another big night for New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson, who had 26 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies came up short against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, falling 102-92. Small forward Dillon Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for Memphis; Brooks finished with 19 points on 7-for-22 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 10.5-point spread this past Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

New Orleans found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 141-114 punch to the gut against Memphis when the two teams previously met in April. Maybe New Orleans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Series History

Memphis have won 13 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.