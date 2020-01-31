Pelicans vs. Grizzlies live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ New Orleans
Current Records: Memphis 24-24; New Orleans 19-29
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans will need to watch out since Memphis has now posted big point totals in their last 48 contests.
The Grizzlies made easy work of the New York Knicks on Wednesday and carried off a 127-106 victory. It was another big night for point guard Ja Morant, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, New Orleans strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 125-111. Point guard Jrue Holiday was a one-man wrecking crew for New Orleans, picking up 28 points and eight assists in addition to four blocks.
Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out (New Orleans is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Grizzlies are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought the Grizzlies up to 24-24 and the Pelicans to 19-29. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.2 on average. The Pelicans have had an even harder time: they are third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.90
Odds
The Pelicans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 240
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won ten out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 20, 2020 - New Orleans 126 vs. Memphis 116
- Feb 09, 2019 - Memphis 99 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 21, 2019 - New Orleans 105 vs. Memphis 85
- Jan 07, 2019 - New Orleans 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 07, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Apr 04, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Memphis 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. New Orleans 102
- Oct 18, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 21, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 82
- Feb 15, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 05, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Memphis 89 vs. New Orleans 83
- Mar 11, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 01, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 18, 2016 - Memphis 101 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 01, 2015 - Memphis 113 vs. New Orleans 104
