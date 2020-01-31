Pelicans vs. Grizzlies live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Memphis @ New Orleans

Current Records: Memphis 24-24; New Orleans 19-29

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans will need to watch out since Memphis has now posted big point totals in their last 48 contests.

The Grizzlies made easy work of the New York Knicks on Wednesday and carried off a 127-106 victory. It was another big night for point guard Ja Morant, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, New Orleans strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 125-111. Point guard Jrue Holiday was a one-man wrecking crew for New Orleans, picking up 28 points and eight assists in addition to four blocks.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out (New Orleans is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Grizzlies are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Grizzlies up to 24-24 and the Pelicans to 19-29. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies are stumbling into the game with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.2 on average. The Pelicans have had an even harder time: they are third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.90

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 240

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.