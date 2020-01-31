Pelicans vs. Grizzlies odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven simulation on 33-16 run

It's a battle of the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft when Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies visit Zion Williamson and the host New Orleans Pelicans in a Western Conference matchup on Friday in New Orleans. The Grizzlies (24-24), who are 16-15 against conference foes, have won four in a row, while the Pelicans (19-29), who are 12-19 against the West, have won two straight.

Tip-off from the Smoothie King Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Pelicans vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 240.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -5.5

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans over-under: 240.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans money line: Grizzlies +181, Pelicans -221

MEM: Fourth in the league in field-goal percentage at 47.4

NO: Third in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 37.3

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans have had the Grizzlies' number of late, winning three of the last four meetings, including a 126-116 victory Jan. 20 at Memphis. New Orleans is 13-0 against Memphis when it scores 110 or more points. In the first meeting this year, the Pelicans connected on a franchise record 21 3-point field goals, with guard Jrue Holiday connecting on a career-high seven. He finished with 36 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Forward Brandon Ingram leads the New Orleans offense, averaging 25 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. In the first meeting at Memphis, Ingram poured in 25 points, dished out six assists and grabbed four rebounds. He's had two 40-plus point games this season, including a 49-point performance against Utah on Jan. 16. Williamson is averaging 18 points and 8.3 rebounds in his four games since debuting on Jan. 22. He's seen his minutes increase each game.

New Orleans also won't have to worry about Jaren Jackson Jr. in this matchup after the talented second-year Memphis player was suspended for his role in an altercation with the Knicks earlier this week.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Even so, the Pelicans aren't a lock to cover the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread. That's because Memphis has been red hot on the road, winning two straight and four of five. The Grizzlies are 10-11 away from home this year. Memphis is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games following an against the spread win.

Morant have carried the offensive load for the Grizzlies, averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He recorded his eighth career double-double on Wednesday when he scored 18 points and dished out 10 assists in a 127-106 win over the New York Knicks.

