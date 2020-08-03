Watch Now: T.J. Warren Drops 53 Points In Pacers Win Over 76ers ( 2:34 )

While the majority of games in the NBA's Orlando bubble will pit teams against each other on full rest, that isn't the case on Monday. The New Orleans Pelicans, fresh off two losses, enjoyed a break on Sunday, but the Memphis Grizzlies were in action and, as such, Ja Morant and company will face the second of a back-to-back set when they take the floor against the Pelicans. In addition, both teams are vying for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, with plenty of eyes on the matchup between Morant and Zion Williamson.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists New Orleans as the 4.5-point favorite, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 237 in the latest Pelicans vs. Grizzlies odds. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Pelicans picks, check out the latest NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 54-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $1,900 on those picks alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Grizzlies. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies spread: Pelicans -4.5

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies over-under: 237 points

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies money line: Pelicans -190, Grizzlies +170

NO: The Pelicans are 3-6 against the spread in the last nine games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 4-8 against the spread in the last 12 games

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans are in desperate need for a victory. New Orleans began its Orlando journey with back-to-back losses and, considering the head-to-head implications against Memphis, the Pelicans are certain to be the more motivated team in this spot. Beyond that, Alvin Gentry's team is virtually unstoppable offensively when running on all cylinders, with top-tier shooting efficiency and offensive rebounding metrics.

Defensively, New Orleans sometimes struggles, especially against high-end opponents, but Memphis fails to generate free throws on a consistent basis. The Grizzlies also own below-average metrics in shooting efficiency and turnover avoidance this season.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies are much more consistent than the Pelicans, especially at relatively full strength from an injury perspective. The presence of Morant gives Memphis a bonafide No. 1 option at the point of attack and fellow youngster Jaren Jackson Jr. provides all kinds of floor-spacing and versatility as one of the best shooting big men in the NBA.

Memphis is well-coached by Taylor Jenkins and, against a Pelicans team that struggles defensively, the Grizzlies should be able to generate efficient looks. Memphis is also an above-average offensive rebounding team, which sets up well against a Pelicans team that really struggles to secure the defensive glass when deploying smaller lineups.

How to make Pelicans vs. Grizzlies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Williamson and Grayson Allen projected to fall short of their scoring averages. It has also generated a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,200 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.