The New Orleans Pelicans hope to end their struggles away from home when they conclude a four-game road trip at the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. New Orleans (11-15) followed a season-high, four-game winning streak by dropping three in a row -- all to teams with sub-.500 records. The game features another matchup between the top two picks in the 2019 draft, Zion Williamson of the Pelicans and Ja Morant of the Grizzlies (11-11).

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. William Hill Sportsbook lists this game as a pick'em, while the over-under is 230.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Grizzlies odds.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies spread: PK

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies over-under: 230.5 points

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -110, Pelicans -110

NO: The Pelicans have shot at least 50 percent in six of the last seven games

MEM: Grizzlies G Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.0 points over the past four game

Why the Pelicans can cover

Williamson leads the Pelicans in scoring with an average of 24.4 points and certainly has held up his end during the team's three-game skid. He is averaging 30.3 points and connecting on a scorching 67.9 of his field goal attempts (36 of 53) on the road trip. Williamson scored 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting against the Grizzlies on Feb. 6 and averaged 23.5 points in two meetings against them last season.

The simplest way for New Orleans to reverse its struggles is to tighten up defensively after surrendering an average of 131.7 points during the three-game slide. In particular, the Pelicans need to do a better job of defending the perimeter after surrendering a staggering 67 3-pointers over the last three contests. They allowed an average of 106 points during the four-game win streak.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Center Jonas Valanciunas has ramped up the production since he was forced to sit out five games due to coronavirus restrictions. In the five games since his return to the lineup, he is averaging 21.8 points and 12.8 rebounds while shooting a blistering 68.3 percent from the floor. Valanciunas has registered three double-doubles over the past four games and scored 23 at New Orleans earlier this month.

Morant's numbers are similar to last season, when he beat out Williamson to capture NBA Rookie of the Year honors. He tops the team in points (18.4) and assists (8.0) per game and has rattled off three consecutive double-doubles, averaging 17.7 points and 10.3 assists over that span. Morant is shooting only 26.1 percent from distance and has connected on 6 of 26 3-pointers over the past three games.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Pelicans picks

