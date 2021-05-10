A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is 34-33 overall and 14-18 at home, while New Orleans is 31-37 overall and 13-20 on the road. The Pelicans have won the last five games between the teams, all in the last two seasons.

Memphis is favored by nine points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread: Grizzlies -9.5

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans over-under: 226 points

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans money line: Memphis -440, New Orleans +360



What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies beat the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, 109-99. Jonas Valanciunas dropped a double-double on 21 rebounds and 18 points along with four blocks. De'Anthony Melton made four 3-point field goals in the fourth quarter. He made five of 10 3-point attempts en route to a 15-point finish.

Memphis occupies the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, two games ahead of the 10th-place Spurs. Valanciunas has 47 double-doubles this season. The Grizzlies have won two of their past three games. Grayson Allen (abdomen) will not play on Monday.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans scored a 112-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Eric Bledsoe posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists. Jaxson Hayes had 18 points in addition to eight boards and six blocks. The Pelicans are 1.5 games behind the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans have won four of the their past six games. Brandon Ingram (ankle) is out for Monday's game. Steven Adams (toe) is doubtful. Zion Williamson (finger) is out indefinitely.

