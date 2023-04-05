The New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) will try to clinch their spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) on Wednesday night. New Orleans came up short in its first attempt at clinching a play-in berth, losing to Sacramento in a 121-103 final on Tuesday. Memphis has a two-game lead over Sacramento for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 229.5.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies spread: Pelicans -5.5

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies over/under: 229.5 points

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies money line: New Orleans -210, Memphis +175

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans is motivated to clinch a berth in the Western Conference play-in tournament after failing to do so on Tuesday. The Pelicans were led by Brandon Ingram's 22 points, ending a streak of nine consecutive games of at least 25 points. He averaged 30.3 points during that stretch, scoring 14 first-quarter points against the Kings.

Memphis is nearly locked into the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, leaving the Grizzlies without as much motivation as New Orleans. Point guard CJ McCollum is scoring 20.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, reaching double figures in every game that he has played in since Dec. 7. The Pelicans have won and covered the spread in seven of their last nine games.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has won 10 of its last 11 games against Western Conference teams, including its 119-109 win against Portland on Tuesday. Shooting guard Desmond Bane scored 30 points and was a key part of a fourth-quarter rally. Point guard Ja Morant scored 23 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed six rebounds, shooting 9 of 15 from the floor.

Morant leads the Grizzlies with 26.4 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game, posting a triple-double against Chicago on Sunday. Bane is averaging 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists after his 30-point outburst on Tuesday. The Grizzlies have won and covered the spread in five of the last six head-to-head games between these teams.

