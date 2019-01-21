Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

Every year since 2003, the Memphis Grizzlies have hosted a home game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and that tradition will continue on Monday when the New Orleans Pelicans come to town.

The Pelicans will be without Anthony Davis, who suffered a finger sprain that is expected to keep him out for one-to-two weeks. That's bad news for them, as they're now four games out of the playoff picture, and have struggled without Davis on the floor this season.

As for the Grizzlies, they're facing some tough times as well. Also dealing with some injuries, they've lost five games in a row, and nine of their last 10.

Pelicans: The Pelicans just can't catch a break in the injury department this season, and now they're without their franchise superstar Anthony Davis for a few weeks due to a finger sprain. That means he'll be out for their contest with the Grizzlies, which is one the Pels absolutely need to have as they try desperately to get back into the playoff picture. Unfortunately for them, they've been outscored by 4.2 points per 100 possessions without Davis on the floor this season, so it could be tough for them on Monday evening.

Grizzlies: After a dream start to the season, the Grizzlies have cratered. Part of it is that they've just come back down to earth a bit, but they've also been dealing with some injuries -- especially on the wing. They're currently on a five-game losing streak and have dropped 11 of their last 12 games. At this point, they're well out of the playoff race, but do have to contend with the fact that they owe the Celtics a first-round pick, which is protected 1-8 this year. It may be better for them to give up the pick this year rather than risk giving it up in two years when it becomes unprotected, and the Grizzlies could be truly awful.

Game prediction, pick

This is a tricky one to pick. The Grizzlies have been awful lately, but the Pelicans are without Anthony Davis, and have been pretty bad without him. With the Grizzlies at home for an emotional MLK Day game, we'll ride with them to win and cover.