Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New Orleans

Current Records: Atlanta 24-24; New Orleans 21-26

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are 6-2 against the New Orleans Pelicans since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Atlanta's road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 9 p.m. ET to face off against New Orleans. If the contest is anything like the Hawks' 130-120 victory from their previous meeting in March of 2019, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 134-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Atlanta's center Clint Capela did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 17 boards in addition to five blocks.

Meanwhile, New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 115-110. Shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points along with eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 24-23-1 against the spread.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 24-24 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 21-26. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if New Orleans bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Atlanta have won six out of their last eight games against New Orleans.