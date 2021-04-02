The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 21-26 overall and 14-12 at home, while Atlanta is 24-24 overall and 13-15 on the road. The Pelicans are 22-25 against the spread on the season, and are just 2-5 against the spread as home favorites in 2020-21.

Pelicans vs. Hawks spread: Pelicans -1.5

Pelicans vs. Hawks over-under: 223.5 points

Pelicans vs. Hawks money line: Pelicans -120, Hawks +100

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Orlando Magic on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 115-110. Despite the loss, New Orleans got a solid performance out of shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had 31 points along with eight boards.

Zion Williamson (thumb), Brandon Ingram (foot) and Lonzo Ball (hip) were all held out in the loss to Orlando and their statuses are still up in the air for Friday's contest. However, line movement suggests that the Pelicans might get some production back on Friday with the Pelicans now favored by 1.5 after the line originally listed the Hawks as 1.5-point favorites.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 134-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Atlanta's center Clint Capela did his thing and posted a double-double with 28 points and 17 rebounds in addition to five blocks. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic also posted 28 points each in the win.

The Hawks did that without John Collins (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) in the lineup and both are expected to be held out again on Friday. Look for Capela, Young and Bogdanovic to carry heavy loads on both ends of the floor against New Orleans.

