The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 26-24 overall and 12-9 at home, while the Pelicans are 22-27 overall and 8-14 on the road. The Hawks have won the last four games between the teams.

Hawks vs. Pelicans spread: Hawks -4

Hawks vs. Pelicans over-under: 225.5 points

Hawks vs. Pelicans money line: Atlanta -165, New Orleans +145



What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks beat the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 117-111. Clint Capela posted a double-double on 24 points and 18 rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari also dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 boards. Atlanta has won three consecutive games. The Hawks made a season-high 55 free throws and received a season-best 55 points from their bench.

Atlanta leads the NBA in free throws made (1.012). Capela has double-doubled in seven of his last eight games. The Hawks beat the Pelicans on Friday, 126-103.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the Pelicans netted a 122-115 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Lonzo Ball returned from a seven-game layoff due to a hip injury and shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and nine assists. His eight three-pointers were a career high. New Orleans avoided a third consecutive loss with the victory, The Pelicans scored 28 points off 17 Rockets turnovers.

Steven Adams (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Willy Hernangomez (15 points, 12 rebounds) both double-doubled vs. Houston. Adams is day to day with an ankle injury. James Johnson scored a season-high 18 points. Zion Williamson (thumb), Brandon Ingram (toe) and Kira Lewis Jr. (calf) are questionable for Tuesday's game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) is out.

