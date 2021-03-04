Who's Playing

Miami @ New Orleans

Current Records: Miami 17-18; New Orleans 15-20

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans will be seeking to avenge the 111-98 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 25 of last year.

It was close but no cigar for the Pelicans as they fell 128-124 to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of power forward Zion Williamson, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami lost to the Atlanta Hawks at home by a decisive 94-80 margin. Shooting guard Kendrick Nunn wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami; Nunn finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-13 against the spread when favored.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Allowing an average of 116.26 points per game, the Pelicans haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won seven out of their last 11 games against New Orleans.