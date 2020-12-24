Two teams with high hopes for the 2020-21 NBA season will go head-to-head on Christmas Day when the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat host the upstart New Orleans Pelicans. The game between the two teams is the first of five on Christmas Day, and it should be a good one. The game will be the second of the season for both teams, as the Pelicans pulled out a win over the Toronto Raptors in their first game, while the Heat fell to the Orlando Magic. There will be no shortage of star power in the contest, as Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo will all get an opportunity to show their stuff. With that said, here's everything you need to know about the game between the two teams.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Dec. 25 | 12 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 25 | 12 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try free)

ESPN | fuboTV (try free) Odds: Heat -4.5 | Over/Under: 224.5

Storylines

Nets: The Heat are looking to build off of the success that they enjoyed last season, when they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Doing so again will be a tough task, as the Eastern Conference appears to be as formidable as it has been in recent memory. The Heat stumbled out of the gate by dropping their first game of the season to Orlando, so it's safe to say that they will be looking for a bounce-back win on Christmas.

Pelicans: With a plethora of young talent on the roster, the Pelicans are looking to build into a perineal contender in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. A lot of that hinges on Zion Williamson, who isn't expected to be limited by a minute restriction this season. They certainly got off to a solid start with a season-opening win over the Raptors, and they will look to get another big win over the Heat.

Prediction

Both of these teams have a lot of talent, and both will be looking to put on a show on Christmas Day. After dropping their season opener, the Heat will be looking to bounce back, as they won't want to start their campaign 0-2. As a team, they have more experience when it comes to big games, and that could work to their advantage on Christmas, even without fans in the building. Pick: Heat -4.5