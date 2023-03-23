Who's Playing

Charlotte @ New Orleans

Current Records: Charlotte 23-50; New Orleans 35-37

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. Allowing an average of 117.42 points per game, Charlotte has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

The Hornets didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Indiana Pacers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 115-109 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 40-22 deficit. Charlotte got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. out in front picking up 28 points.

A well-balanced attack led New Orleans over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. New Orleans really took it to San Antonio for a full four quarters, racking up a 119-84 victory at home. With the Pelicans ahead 64-39 at the half, the game was all but over already. It was another big night for their small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 32 points and seven assists.

Their wins bumped the Hornets to 23-50 and New Orleans to 35-37. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.70

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won nine out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.