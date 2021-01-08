The New Orleans Pelicans host the Charlotte Hornets in a cross-conference battle on Friday evening. New Orleans is 4-4 this season, though the Pelicans have lost their last two games at home. Charlotte enters on a high note after a road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Cody Zeller (hand) is out for the Hornets, with JJ Redick (knee) and Nicolo Melli (personal) listed as questionable for the Pelicans.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans. William Hill Sportsbook lists New Orleans as a 6.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Hornets vs. Pelicans odds. Before making any Pelicans vs. Hornets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 65-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Hornets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and betting trends for Hornets vs. Pelicans:

Hornets vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -6.5

Hornets vs. Pelicans over-under: 218 points

Hornets vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -250, Hornets +210

CHA: The Hornets are 2-3 against the spread on the road this season

NO: The Pelicans are 1-3 against the spread at home this season

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets played quite well in their last outing, winning on the road in Atlanta, and Charlotte was led by Gordon Hayward in that game. Hayward, who is averaging 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists, exploded for 44 points and the Hornets need him to replicate that effort. Terry Rozier leads the team in averaging 21.6 points per game, and he is knocking down 44.6 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Charlotte's defense has been their better unit, though, giving up only 1.08 points per possession and creating a turnover on 16.3 percent of defensive possessions. The Hornets are also a top-10 team in the NBA in free throw rate allowed, and the Pelicans are turning the ball over on 16.1 percent of their offensive possessions in 2020-21.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has the talent advantage in this matchup, led by Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Ingram leads the team in averaging 25.0 points per game, and he adds 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. Williamson is transcendent athletically, and he is putting up 20.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game to begin the season.

As a team, the Pelicans should be able to take advantage of Charlotte's shaky offense, as the Hornets are scoring only 103.5 points per 100 possessions this season. The Hornets rank near the bottom of the league in effective field goal percentage (50.4 percent), offensive rebound rate (23.1 percent) and turnover rate (15.0 percent), all of which should help New Orleans perform well on defense.

How to make Pelicans vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the simulations calling for just 215 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Pelicans spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.