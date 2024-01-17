The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 24-17 overall and 12-8 at home, while Charlotte is 8-29 overall and 4-16 on the road. The two franchises met on Dec. 15 with the Pelicans capturing a 112-107 victory, but the Hornets were able to cover the 9.5-point spread.

However, the Pelicans have been the far more profitable team against the spread this season, going 23-17-1 against the number while the Hornets have gone 14-23. New Orleans is favored by 12 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Hornets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229 points.

Pelicans vs. Hornets spread: Pelicans -12

Pelicans vs. Hornets over/under: 229 points

Pelicans vs. Hornets money line: Pelicans: -755, Hornets: +531

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans took a 125-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Zion Williamson scored 30 points in the loss and CJ McCollum had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists. However, New Orleans went just 7-for-23 from the 3-point line while Dallas went 18-for-43 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans is the current No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with wins in 12 of its last 18 games. Having Williamson, McCollum and Brandon Ingram all healthy again gives the franchise a talented core, and the New Orleans rotation can go as deep as 11 so expect it to throw bodies at a banged up Hornets squad.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 104-87 bruising from Miami. The Hornets have struggled against the Heat recently, as their contest on Sunday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Terry Rozier scored 26 points in the loss while LaMelo Ball produced 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for his sixth double-double of the year. Miles Bridges also had 20 points and seven rebounds but the rest of the roster combined for 20 points and only made eight field-goal attempts. Charlotte will be without Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back) on Wednesday, while rookie Brandon Miller (back) is listed as questionable.

Key Betting Info

Rozier will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 24.0 points, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hornets are 10-20-2 against the spread in their last 32 games after a day off.

The Hornets are 7-13 against the spread in their last 20 games when on the road.

The Pelicans are 11-11 against the spread in their last 22 games when favored.

How to make Pelicans vs. Hornets picks

