Who's Playing
Utah @ New Orleans
Current Records: Utah 27-7; New Orleans 14-19
What to Know
The Utah Jazz are 15-5 against the New Orleans Pelicans since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Utah's road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against New Orleans. The Jazz should still be feeling good after a win, while the Pelicans will be looking to get back in the win column.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Utah this past Saturday. They took down the Orlando Magic 124-109. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, New Orleans was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 117-114 to the San Antonio Spurs. The Pelicans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Zion Williamson, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five dimes, and small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 29 points and five assists.
The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (23-8-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
New Orleans' defeat took them down to 14-19 while Utah's victory pulled them up to 27-7. Allowing an average of 115.67 points per game, New Orleans hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 15 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 21, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. New Orleans 118
- Jan 19, 2021 - Utah 118 vs. New Orleans 102
- Jul 30, 2020 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 104
- Jan 16, 2020 - New Orleans 138 vs. Utah 132
- Jan 06, 2020 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 126
- Nov 23, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Mar 06, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 04, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Utah 112
- Oct 27, 2018 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Mar 11, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. New Orleans 99
- Feb 05, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 108
- Mar 27, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 06, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. New Orleans 83
- Feb 08, 2017 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 94
- Feb 10, 2016 - New Orleans 100 vs. Utah 96
- Dec 16, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 28, 2015 - Utah 101 vs. New Orleans 87