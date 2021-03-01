Who's Playing

Utah @ New Orleans

Current Records: Utah 27-7; New Orleans 14-19

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are 15-5 against the New Orleans Pelicans since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Utah's road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against New Orleans. The Jazz should still be feeling good after a win, while the Pelicans will be looking to get back in the win column.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Utah this past Saturday. They took down the Orlando Magic 124-109. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 117-114 to the San Antonio Spurs. The Pelicans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Zion Williamson, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds in addition to five dimes, and small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 29 points and five assists.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (23-8-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New Orleans' defeat took them down to 14-19 while Utah's victory pulled them up to 27-7. Allowing an average of 115.67 points per game, New Orleans hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.