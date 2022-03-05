Who's Playing

Utah @ New Orleans

Current Records: Utah 39-22; New Orleans 26-36

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will play host again and welcome the Utah Jazz to Smoothie King Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

New Orleans' contest against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Pelicans turned on the heat in the second half with 60 points. New Orleans put the hurt on Sacramento with a sharp 125-95 win. New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 33 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Utah ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 132-127 victory over the Houston Rockets. It was another big night for the Jazz's center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 17 boards.

The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 26-36 and Utah to 39-22. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when New Orleans and Utah clash.

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 24 games against New Orleans.

Injury Report for New Orleans

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Utah

No Injury Information